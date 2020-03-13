Protest against transfer of tahsildar

Tumakuru

13 March 2020 18:28 IST

Members of Dalit and pro-Kannada organisations took out a protest march from Town Hall Circle to the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Tumakuru on Friday demanding that the State government cancel the transfer order of Gubbi taluk tahsildar M. Mamatha.

Hundreds of agitators shouted slogans against the government for transferring a person who they said was working sincerely and efficiently.

Addressing the agitators near the Deputy Commissioner's office, dalit leader, Kodiyala Mahadeva alleged that there is a political conspiracy behind the transfer. He said an impartial inquiry has to be conducted into the incident where around 100 trees in the farm of Siddamma of Thippur in Gubbi taluk were felled in the presence of village accountant and revenue inspector. He also said that the village accountant and the revenue inspector have squarely put the blame on the tahsildar to escape. He also alleged that middlemen and politicians are behind the transfer.

He also demanded justice for Siddamma from the government and also justice for the tahsildar who has been made the scapegoat in the issue; and demanded registration of criminal cases against those who supplied the equipment to cut the trees and also against village accountant and other officers concerned who supported it.

Mr. Mahadeva sought records of village accountant and Circle Police Inspector of Gubbi.

Though the trees were cut on March 6, the video of Siddamma crying in front of the trees was recorded on March 8. He asked why there was a delay.

The protesters formed a human chain and warned the State government of intensifying their protest if the government failed to heed their demands.