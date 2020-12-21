Protest against Siddaramaiah’s remarks

Mysuru

Scores of people staged a protest in Madikeri on Monday to condemn the remarks of former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on beef and the Kodava community.

People under various banners assembled in front of the Deputy Commissioner’s office and raised slogans against the former Chief Minister, demanding an apology.

The protestors were drawn from Madikeri Kodava Samaj, Ponnampet Kodava Samaj, and Madikeri Hitarakshana Vedike, among others.

The demonstrators dubbed Mr. Siddaramaiah’s statement as an affront to the sensibilities and beliefs of the Kodava community.

Incidentally, Mr. Siddaramaiah in a series of tweets had clarified earlier that he was quoted out of context and his remarks were misinterpreted while reiterating his respect for the culture and beliefs of the Kodava community.