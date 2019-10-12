Karnataka

Protest against proposed school closure

Kannada activists staging a demonstration against the proposed closure of NTM School in Mysuru, on Saturday.

Kannada activists staging a demonstration against the proposed closure of NTM School in Mysuru, on Saturday.   | Photo Credit: M.A. SRIRAM

Kannada activists in the city staged a demonstration in front of the New Type Model School (NTMS) on Narayana Shastry Road on Saturday protesting against its proposed closure.

The activists expressed fear that the BJP government in the State was supportive of the proposed project to construct a memorial for Swami Vivekananda as he had stayed at the place during his stay in Mysuru in the 1880s.

The school is a government property but some people are keen to take possession of it, the activists alleged.

They criticised Krishnaraja constituency MLA S.A. Ramdas for saying that the property did not belong to the government but to the Vivekananda Trust.

Kannada activists took exception to the remarks and said it would put a question mark on the future of students from the economically weaker section of the society, most of whom happen to be dalits. There are 48 students enrolled in the NTM School and the activists wanted the school to be continued at any cost.

