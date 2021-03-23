Protest against police over biker’s death

Blaming the traffic police for the death of a motorcyclist, who was run over by a tipper-truck on the Outer Ring Road near Hinkal here on Monday, a group of people on Tuesday staged a demonstration at the Hinkal flyover junction and sought compensation to the deceased biker’s family.

The protesters, led by MCC councillor K.V. Sridhar, former Deputy Mayor V. Shailendra and former councillor K.V. Mallesh, raised slogans against the police and the government and later formed a human chain at the junction. The protest disrupted traffic on the busy highway for some time.

Demanding the resignation of Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Police Commissioner Chandragupta owning moral responsibility over Monday’s incident, the protesters demanded that the government announce compensation to the family of the deceased.

The protesters countered the manner in which the traffic policemen in Mysuru were conducting vehicle checking. They hide behind trees and buildings and catch motorists in the name of document checking and helmetless driving. The riders are stopped even though they were wearing helmets, they claimed.

Arguing that the police can maximise the use of latest technologies, including installing more number of cameras, for booking traffic violations instead of roadside checking causing harm to the motorists, they alleged that the police are harassing the public on the pretext of checking vehicle documents.