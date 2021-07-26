Karnataka

Protest against odd semester exams

AIDSO members took out a protest against Rani Channamma University against the conduct of examinations for odd semesters for degree and PG students in Belagavi on Thursday.

They demanded the suspension of examinations of 1st, 3rd and 5th semesters for degree, PG and diploma courses in the interest of students. They also appealed to the government to make way for offline classes only after all students were administered with two doses of COVID-19 vaccines for free.

They said over 90% of students who took part in an online survey conducted by AIDSO had demanded the cancellation of the examinations. The conduct of two examinations in the space of a month would have adverse effects on students and staff, they said.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 26, 2021 2:20:19 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/protest-against-odd-semester-exams/article35531193.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY