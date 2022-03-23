Protest against move to remove James from theatres

A demonstration being held in Mysuru on Wednesday against the reported move to discontinue screening of Puneeth Rajkumar-starrer James in theatres. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

A demonstration was held in Mysuru on Wednesday to oppose the reported move to remove Puneeth Rajkumar-starrer James from theatres within one week of its screening to show TheKashmir Files.

A group of people including Puneeth Rajkumar fans gathered at Ramaswamy Circle under the leadership of former MLA and Congress leader M.K. Somashekar and shouted slogans against the BJP.

They also held aloft cutouts of Puneeth Rajkumar.