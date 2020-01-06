Protest against Modi held

Kannada activist Vatal Nagaraj led a protest against Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s alleged neglect of Karnataka.

Leading a group of supporters under the aegis of Kannada Chaluvali Vatal Paksha at Mysuru City Railway Station, Mr. Nagaraj, referring to Mr. Modi’s recent visit to the State, questioned why the PM came to Karnataka when he was not bothered about its people and their difficulties.Though North Karnataka had drowned in floods and the people of the region were on the streets, Mr. Modi did show any concern for their plight, he said.

Even BJP MPs failed to properly represent the people and their difficulties to the Centre, he said. Though the State Government had claimed that the loss was worth several crores, the Centre did not come to the aid of the people, he regretted. He threatened to call for a Karnataka bandh when Mr. Modi visited next without releasing funds for flood relief.

Mr. Nagaraj also regretted that the Centre had failed to announced Bharat Ratna for late Siddaganga Mutt seer Shivakumar Swami. Neither CM B.S. Yediyurappa nor other Ministers had pressed for the same during the PM’s visit. He also warned the State government of an agitation if accounts warrior king Tipu Sultan were removed from textbooks.