ADVERTISEMENT

Protest against ‘misuse of theatre’, police thwart attempt to block Rangayana in Mysuru

January 10, 2023 05:47 pm | Updated 05:48 pm IST - MYSURU

Hundreds of people gathered at Oval ground, opposite Crawford Hall in Mysuru, in response to a call by Swabhimani Horata Samithi, comprising leaders of the Congress party, State Kurubara Sangha, Karnataka State Backward Classes Awareness Forum, and other progressive organisations

The Hindu Bureau

Congress supporters voicing their ire against the alleged misuse of theatre by authorities of Rangayana in Mysuru, on January 10, 2023. | Photo Credit: M A Sriram

Hundreds of people gathered at Oval ground, opposite Crawford Hall in Mysuru, to protest against the alleged misuse of theatre to depict Congress leaders, including former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, in poor light, but police thwarted their plan to block Rangayana at Kalamandira on January 10.

The protesters had responded to a call by Swabhimani Horata Samithi, comprising leaders of the Congress party, State Kurubara Sangha, Karnataka State Backward Classes Awareness Forum, and other progressive organisations to block Rangayana.

Police thwart attempts by protesters to block Rangayana in Mysuru on January 10, 2023. | Photo Credit: M A Sriram

They were expressing their anger against the portrayal of Mr. Siddaramaiah and Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president D.K. Shivakumar in an allegedly derogatory manner, by belittling the ‘Bhagya’ schemes of the erstwhile Congress government, in a ‘distorted’ play of Sambashiva Prahasaana by noted playwright Chandrashekar Kambar.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Police declared that Section 144 of the CrPC will be in force for a distance of up to 200 metres around Rangayana in Kalamandira from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on January 10 to prevent any untoward incident and possible damage to the property of Rangayana.

Need to protect visitors at Rangayana

City Police Commissioner Ramesh B. said prohibitory orders were necessary as Rangayana, which comes under Department of Kannada and Culture, not only has offices of Director, Assistant Director and other officials in its premises, but also hosts visitors from different parts of Karnataka who regularly practice theatre in its premises.

Police personnel stand guard at the entrance to Rangayana in Mysuru on January 10, 2023. Police declared that Section 144 of the CrPC will be in force for a distance of up to 200 metres around Rangayana in Kalamandira from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on January 10 to prevent any untoward incident and possible damage to the property of Rangayana. | Photo Credit: M A Sriram

The protesters, who had gathered at Oval Ground, marched towards Kalamandira amid beating of drums and shouting of slogans before being stopped by a posse of policemen who had barricaded the route towards Hunsur Road.

This led to an angry exchange of words between the police and the protestors. However, Congress leaders, including KPCC working president R. Dhruvanarayan, KPCC spokesperson M. Lakshmana and other leaders calmed down the protesters.

The protesters shouted slogans against Rangayana Director Addanda Cariappa, the BJP and the RSS. They accused Mr. Cariappa of vitiating the atmosphere in the theatre repertory at the behest of his political bosses in the BJP. They sought his removal from Rangayana, citing his continuation as the ‘caretaker’ of Rangayana even after the conclusion of his term in December 2022.

MLC D. Thimmaiah, former MLAs Kalale Keshavamurthy and M.K. Somashekar, State Mahila Congress chief Pushpa Amarnath, Mysuru District Congress Committee president B.J. Vijaykumar, Karnataka State Backward Classes Awareness Forum president Shivaram, and journalist T. Gururaj were among those who participated in the protest.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US