Protest against ‘misuse of theatre’, police thwart attempt to block Rangayana in Mysuru

January 10, 2023 05:47 pm | Updated 05:48 pm IST - MYSURU

Hundreds of people gathered at Oval ground, opposite Crawford Hall in Mysuru, to protest against the alleged misuse of theatre to depict Congress leaders, including former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, in poor light, but police thwarted their plan to block Rangayana at Kalamandira on January 10.

The protesters had responded to a call by Swabhimani Horata Samithi, comprising leaders of the Congress party, State Kurubara Sangha, Karnataka State Backward Classes Awareness Forum, and other progressive organisations to block Rangayana.

They were expressing their anger against the portrayal of Mr. Siddaramaiah and Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president D.K. Shivakumar in an allegedly derogatory manner, by belittling the ‘Bhagya’ schemes of the erstwhile Congress government, in a ‘distorted’ play of Sambashiva Prahasaana by noted playwright Chandrashekar Kambar.

Police declared that Section 144 of the CrPC will be in force for a distance of up to 200 metres around Rangayana in Kalamandira from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on January 10 to prevent any untoward incident and possible damage to the property of Rangayana.

Need to protect visitors at Rangayana

City Police Commissioner Ramesh B. said prohibitory orders were necessary as Rangayana, which comes under Department of Kannada and Culture, not only has offices of Director, Assistant Director and other officials in its premises, but also hosts visitors from different parts of Karnataka who regularly practice theatre in its premises.

The protesters, who had gathered at Oval Ground, marched towards Kalamandira amid beating of drums and shouting of slogans before being stopped by a posse of policemen who had barricaded the route towards Hunsur Road.

This led to an angry exchange of words between the police and the protestors. However, Congress leaders, including KPCC working president R. Dhruvanarayan, KPCC spokesperson M. Lakshmana and other leaders calmed down the protesters.

The protesters shouted slogans against Rangayana Director Addanda Cariappa, the BJP and the RSS. They accused Mr. Cariappa of vitiating the atmosphere in the theatre repertory at the behest of his political bosses in the BJP. They sought his removal from Rangayana, citing his continuation as the ‘caretaker’ of Rangayana even after the conclusion of his term in December 2022.

MLC D. Thimmaiah, former MLAs Kalale Keshavamurthy and M.K. Somashekar, State Mahila Congress chief Pushpa Amarnath, Mysuru District Congress Committee president B.J. Vijaykumar, Karnataka State Backward Classes Awareness Forum president Shivaram, and journalist T. Gururaj were among those who participated in the protest.