Protest against Manipur incident in Mysuru

A federation of organisations against violence on women said that the Centre and the Manipur government should take responsibility for the dark and sordid incident

July 22, 2023 09:00 am | Updated 09:00 am IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
Members of Karnataka Mahila Dourgenya Virodhi Okkuta staged a demonstration in Mysuru on Friday, condemning the Manipur incident, in which two women were paraded naked and molested.

Members of Karnataka Mahila Dourgenya Virodhi Okkuta staged a demonstration in Mysuru on Friday, condemning the Manipur incident, in which two women were paraded naked and molested. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

Scores of activists and common citizens took part in a protest in Mysuru city on July 21, condemning the horrific incident in Manipur, in which two women were paraded naked and molested.

Though the incident took place on May 4, the video surfaced early this week and went viral, sending shockwaves across the country.

In Mysuru, the Karnataka Mahila Dourgenya Virodhi Okkuta (KMDVO), a federation of organisations against violence on women, staged a demonstration at Ramaswamy Circle and were joined by members of the civil society.

The KMDVO said the Manipur incident is deeply shocking and the despicable act is highly condemnable. The gangrape of the victim and the murder of her brother who tried to save her modesty, has left the society numb and though it took place on May 4, it has come to light only on Wednesday, said the Okkuta members.

It said the outrageous incident has not only hurt women but has shocked and humiliated the entire country.

“The Centre and the State government of Manipur, both led by the BJP, should take responsibility for the dark and sordid incident and are directly responsible for the present situation in Manipur,” said the Okkuta. It called for arrest and prosecution of those responsible besides being handed over stringent punishment.

