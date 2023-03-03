Protest against LPG price hike continues

March 03, 2023 09:59 pm | Updated 09:59 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Protests against the hike in prices of LPG domestic and commercial cylinders have continued in the district of Dharwad with various organisations and political parties staging demonstrations and road blocks on Friday.

In Navalgund, a large number of people led by Congress leader and former MLA N.H. Konaraddi took out a protest march carrying empty LPG cylinders and blocked the Vijayapura National Highway for some time.

Addressing the protestors, Mr. Konaraddi said that the price of domestic LPG cylinder which was ₹450 during the Congress government had increased to ₹1,150 under the BJP rule. ”The BJP government is directly responsible for the price rise. Already the prices of petrol, diesel and other essential commodities have skyrocketed and people are being burdened by GST on everything. Instead of rubbing salt on the wounds, the government should immediately withdraw the hike”, he said.

Congress leaders including former minister K.N. Gaddi, President of Dharwad District Rural Unit of Youth Congress Vindo Asuti, Rajashekhar Menasinakai, Bapugoudra Patil and others led the protest.

In Dharwad, members of Socialist Unity Centre of India (Communist) led a demonstration at Vivekanand Circle, during which they burnt an effigy symbolising ‘price rise’ and raised slogans against the anti-people policies of the Union government.

Addressing the protesters, District Executive Committee member Gangadhar Badiger said that at a time when the people had already been hit by skyrocketing prices of essential commodities and lack of employment, increase of domestic LPG cylinders by ₹50 was nothing but further burdening the commoners.

The price rise of commercial cylinders would also indirectly affect the common people as the hotel owners would be forced to increase the prices, which would be ultimately paid by the common people. Instead of helping the poor, the Union government had decreased the gas subsidy by 75%. And on the other hand the government announced tax subsidies for the corporate houses, he said.

SUCI-C District Secretary Laxman Jadagannavar, Bhuvana Ballari, Deepa Dharwad, Sharanu Gonawar, Madhulata Goudar, Bhavanishankar and others led the protest in which several people from various localities took part.

In Hubballi, members of KPCC Minority Department held a demonstration before Mini Vidhana Soudha condemning the price hike of LPG cylinders. They alleged that the Union government was least bothered about the plight of the common people and demanded an immediate withdrawal of the hike.