Protest against Karnataka internal reservation turns violent in Shikaripur

March 27, 2023 03:28 pm | Updated 03:51 pm IST - Hassan

A protest opposing the internal quota for Scheduled Castes in Karnataka turned violent in Shikaripur on March 27. A few protesters threw stones at the residence of former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, forcing the police to use canes to disperse the crowd. Mr Yediyurappa is the MLA of Shikaripur in Shivamogga district.

The Banjara community staged a protest in Shikaripur opposing the internal reservation. They marched from Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Circle to the taluk office raising slogans against the BJP government in Karnataka and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

A few protesters attempted to enter Mr. Yediyurappa’s residence. A few threw stones at the residence, breaking window panes. The police used canes to bring the situation under control.

Superintendent of Police G.K. Mithun Kumar and other officers were at the spot.

The State Government has decided to offer internal reservation among Scheduled Castes. As per the new formula, castes under SC (left) get 6% reservation, those in SC (right) get 5.5%, SC (touchable) get 4.5% and others get 1%.

This has upset touchable castes, among others.