Protest against internal quota by Banjara community turns violent in Shikaripur

March 27, 2023 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - Hassan

Tension prevailed at Shikraripur in Shivamogga district on Monday as protest opposing the internal reservation among Scheduled Castes turned violent, forcing the police to resort to lathi-charge.

The people of Banjara community, who fall under the SC (Touchable) category, had gathered to take a protest march from Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Circle to the Taluk Office in the town, arguing that internal reservation divides SCs.

Barricades broken

During the march, they tried to break into the residence of former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, who represents Shikaripur constituency in the Assembly. The protesters advanced and broke down the barricades, forcing the police to resort to lathi-charge.

ADVERTISEMENT

Angry mob threw stones at the residence, breaking the window panes. A few also threw slippers at the residence. A couple of police officials suffered injuries in the incident. The demonstrators lit a bundle of sarees and tyres on fire. Mr. Yediyurappa’s supporters are said to have distributed sarees to women last month to celebrate the former Chief Minister’s birthday.

The protesters raised slogans against the BJP government, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, and Mr. Yediyurappa for recommending internal quota for the Scheduled Castes in four separate categories.

Support to Yediyurappa

The protesters said they had supported Mr. Yediyurappa all through his political career in Shikaripur. However, he and his party took a decision to recommend internal reservation for Scheduled Castes. The move would divide the SCs and deprive them of opportunities. Additionally, they argued that the taluk administration’s resistance to receive their memorandum was the reason why the protest turned violent. A few protesters, including a couple of women, suffered injuries.

Senior police officers, including Shivamogga SP G.K. Mithun Kumar, were in the town to handle the situation. The police have taken a few people into custody.

Under control

Mr. Kumar told the media that four policemen suffered injuries in the incidents on the day. “The situation is under control. We have made proper arrangements to ensure no untoward incidents. KSRP platoons have been deployed,” he said.

The State government has taken a decision favouring internal reservation among Scheduled Castes. As per the new formula, castes under SC (Left) get 6% reservation, those in SC (Right) get 5.5%, SC (Touchable) get 4.5%, and others get 1%.