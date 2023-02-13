Protest against insult to Ambedkar and Dalits in controversial skit

February 13, 2023 07:37 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - MYSURU

Students gathered outside the entrance to University of Mysore’s postgraduate campus at Manasagangothri in the city on Monday and protested against the alleged insult to B.R. Ambedkar and Dalits in a controversial skit staged by students in a Bengaluru college.

The students, who had gathered under the aegis of Dalit Students’ Federation, Mysuru, and the University of Mysore Research Students’ Association, shouted slogans and held aloft placards against the management of the Jain (deemed-to-be) University in whose institution the skit was staged last week.

The students demanded action against the persons responsible for the skit in which Dr. Ambedkar and Dalits had been portrayed in a poor light.

BJP MLC A.H. Vishwanath, who also joined the protesters, demanded immediate derecognition of the institution.

He regretted that the government woke up to the insult only after democratic institutions protested against the skit. “The Minister for Higher Education has woken up now”, he said referring to the instructions he had issued to the Principal Secretary of Higher Education Department to conduct a probe and submit a report on the controversial skit.

Mr. Vishwanath also lamented the failure of Civil Rights Enforcement (CRE) Cell to take suo motu notice of the skit.

He claimed that certain extra-constitutional forces in the State were becoming strong under the BJP rule and alleged that the State government was allegedly under the control of such forces.

He said the State government should derecognise the institution and take action against the members of the managing committee of the institution for the lapse.