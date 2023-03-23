Protest against increase in working hours

March 23, 2023 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Opposing permission to allow increase in work hours from nine to 12, extending interval for rest from five to six hours and permitting night shift for women and other amendments and seeking recall of Factories (Karnataka Amendment) Act 2023, workers staged a protest in Hubballi on Thursday.

The workers staged the demonstration in front of the office of the Department of Factories and Boilers at Unkal in Hubballi under the aegis of the Joint Committee of Trade Unions (JCTU) and submitted a memorandum to the Assistant Director of Factories and Boilers.

The demonstration was part of the State-wide one-day protest call given by the JCTU.

Addressing the protestors, CITU general secretary Mahesh Pattar said that instead of the historical “eight hours work, eight hours rest and eight hours entertainment” pro-life, scientifically-based lifestyle, the pro-corporate BJP government has brought in amendments to suit the needs of the corporate sector.

“These amendments will increase work pressure on workers who will have to work without a break to increase production. This will also pave the way for the corporate giants to save transportation, canteen and other facilities as they will get work to be completed over six days done in four days,” he said.

Mr. Pattar also said that permission for allowing night shift for women will result in exploitation of women and also deprive them of employment.

Convenor of JCTU Ashok Barki [of TUCC] and other trade union leaders, including M.H. Mulla, A.S. Peerzade, Bhuvana Ballari, Gurusiddappa Ambiger, Manjunath Hujarati, led the protest in which scores of workers took part.

In the memorandum addressed to the Labour Commissioner of Karnataka, submitted through the Assistant Director of Factories, the amendments have been vehemently opposed.

The protestors have pointed out that amendments to the Factories Act in Karnataka went against the accepted international standards and norms. And, in all the G20 nations, the standard daily work hours is eight hours a day. Elaborating all the drawbacks of the amendments, the workers have demanded withdrawal of the anti-worker amendments immediately.