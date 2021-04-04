Protest against illicit liquor sales withdrawn for now

YADGIR

04 April 2021 19:04 IST

The ongoing protest against the complete ban on selling illicit liquor has been withdrawn temporarily, Vidya Patil, leader of the Madya Nisheda Andolan, has said.

She was addressing a press conference in Raichur on Sunday.

The organisation has been holding protests for a couple of months now demanding a complete ban of illicit liquor. But the decision to withdraw the ongoing agitation was taken after local MLA Shivaraj Patil pacified them protesters and assured them of taking up the issue with Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa in detail after the bypolls, she said.

Advertising

Advertising

The MLA has already agreed to hold a meeting with Principal Secretaries of Revenue, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj and Home in the presence of the protesters, Ms. Vidya Patil added.

She said that the protest commenced in February when the State government failed to take action against the illicit liquor sales despite a court order.

Activists Sharada Hulinayak, Fatima Hussain, Maremma, Yallamma and Parvathi were present.