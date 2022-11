Protest against global investors’ meet

Members of Karnataka Pranta Raitha Sangha staged a demonstration in Mysuru city on Wednesday against the global investors’ meet being held in Bengaluru. The activists said the government should instead focus on resolving issues plaguing the farmers and sought distribution of tenancy rights to farmers cultivating on government land since decades. ADVERTISEMENT

