Protest against deplorable condition of Azeez Sait Road

Mysuru

16 February 2021 19:11 IST

Residents of the area unite under SDPI banner

Frustrated over the continuing delay by the authorities to take up repair of the potholes-filled Azeez Sait Double Road in Narasimharaja Assembly constituency, residents of the adjoining localities gathered under the aegis of Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) and staged a demonstration on the road.

Though the protesters did not block the road, they sat by the roadside holding aloft placards and shouting slogans against the corporators of the adjoining localities, Narasimharaja Assembly constituency MLA Tanveer Sait and Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) for allowing the condition of the road to worsen to such deplorable level.

Though the road, which is also known as Mahadevapura Main Road, connecting Udayagiri Circle to Sathgalli Bus Depot on the Outer Ring Road junction, is one of the busiest roads in entire constituency, the commuters on the road have to routinely negotiate large potholes amid heavy vehicular traffic that makes riding an appalling experience.

Mishaps often take place on the road, as also traffic snarls and road rages.

“It is one of the worst roads in Mysuru. I am surprised that the condition of the road for such a long period of time does not prick the conscience of the elected representatives”, said Taj, who commutes on the road.

SDPI leader Abdul Majeed, who led the protest, said the authorities had neither asphalted nor repaired the road for the last eight years. They have not bothered to even fill up the potholes in the last eight years, he alleged.

He also sought to draw the attention of Minister in charge of Mysuru S.T. Somashekar to the condition of the road. “Since he is the Minister in charge of Mysuru district, he should visit Narasimharaja Assembly constituency also and take stock of condition of the road.”

He said the residents of the adjoining localities, who are the worst affected, had resolved to give the authorities one month’s time to repair and re-asphalt the road and make it motorable. Or else, the party will hold a black flag demonstration during Mr. Somashekar’s programmes in the city and hold protests in front of houses of MLA Tanveer Sait and corporators of the areas adjoining the road.

Though the authorities had drawn up a plan to widen the road upto 30 metres, Mr. Majeed said they are not objecting to the widening of the road by paying the compensation due to the land losers as per government provisions, but urged the authorities to immediately take up repair and asphalting of the existing road.