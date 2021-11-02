Protest against C.T. Ravi’s remarks

Chikkamagaluru district unit of Kurubara Sangha took out a protest march in Chikkamagaluru on Tuesday against BJP MLA C.T.Ravi condemning his recent tweets on former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. The protesters demanded that the BJP MLA apologise for his remarks.

The members of the Sangha took out a protest march from Hanumanthappa Circle and assembled at Azad Park.

Along the march, they raised slogans against the MLA. Former president of Chikkamagaluru Zilla Panchayat A.N. Mahesh said the BJP MLA had forgotten the role of the Kuruba community in his electoral victory. If he did not seek apologies for his remarks, the community would “teach him a lesson” in the next election. Referring to Mr. Ravi’s comments, Mr. Mahesh wanted to know if that was the culture and education he picked up from Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh.

Former MLA G.H. Srinivas, former MLC Gayathri Shante Gowda, JD(S) state vice-president H.H. Devaraj and others led the protest.

Mr. Ravi, reacting to the protest, said he did not comment on the Kuruba community. People of the community had been with him. “The Congress people have brought in the issue of caste to gather people for the protest, as people would not have responded otherwise”, he said.

Further, he said he had no inhibition to seek an apology if he had committed any mistake. “Let Siddaramaiah seek apology for his comments on Deve Gowda, who gave him a career in politics. Let him apologise for his comments on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has been respected across the globe”, he said.

Regarding his controversial tweet, Mr. Ravi said he had only reacted to Mr. Siddaramaiah’s statement on Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai wearing the black blanket (kambali).