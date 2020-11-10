Protest against conversion of passengers services into express trains

Seeking resumption of normal passenger rail services between Hubballi and Bengalru, members of the Railway Khaasagikarana Virodhi Abhiyana-Karnataka staged a protest in Dharwad on Tuesday.

Staging their protest in front of the Dharwad Railway Station, the protestors strongly condemned the hike in platform ticket price and conversion of passenger trains between Bengaluru and Hubballi into express trains. Addressing the protestors, member of the abhiyana Ramesh Hosamani said that COVID-19 had adversely affected the lives of the common people who depended entirely on railway services for transportation.

However during this time of crisis, the Railway Ministry had increased the platform ticket price to ₹ 50 further burdening the people. Moreover, the decision to the Railway Ministry to convert passenger trains into express trains had affected the people residing in smaller towns and villages badly. As express train fares would be more than double of passenger trains, the common people would have to cough up more, he said.

Mr. Hosamani said that the Railway Ministry should immediately withdraw the hike in platform ticket price and resume passenger train services as it was earlier.

Another member Sharanu Gonawar lambasted the Union government for the hike and sought the immediate reversal of the decision in the interest of the common people

The members of the abhiyana subsequently submitted a memorandum addressed to the Railway Minister and Divisional Railway Manager of Hubballi Division to the Dharwad Station Master.

The Station Master told the protestors that already the hike in the price of platform ticket had been withdrawn and it would be publicised in railway stations for the benefit of passengers. Regarding the other demand, it would be brought to the notice of the senior officials, he said. Hanumesh Huded, Mahanthesh Beelur, Vijayalakshmi Devatkal, Ranajit Dhoopad and others took part in the agitation.