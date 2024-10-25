ADVERTISEMENT

Protest against “conspiracy” to unseat Siddaramaiah to be held in Delhi on Nov. 7

Published - October 25, 2024 09:44 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Leaders of various groups representing Ahinda, an acronym for Minorities, Backward Classes and Dalits and other exploited communities will be holding a protest against the BJP-JD(S) combine’s “conspiracy”, to unseat backward class leader Siddaramaiah from the post of Chief Minister in New Delhi on November 7.

ADVERTISEMENT

A round table meeting convened by Karnataka State Backward Classes Awareness Forum and Ahinda groups at Jaladarshini Guest House in Mysuru on Friday resolved to embark on the Delhi Chalo programme to condemn the use of Central agencies to destabilize the democratically elected Congress government headed by Mr. Siddaramaiah in Karnataka.

The groups decided to draw President Droupadi Murmu’s attention to the issue through the protest and seek her intervention in the matter.

ADVERTISEMENT

Forum president Shivaram said the protest will be held at Ramlila grounds in Delhi on November 7.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Writers and progressive thinkers including Banjagere Jayaprakash, Dinesh Amin, and Na Diwakar will lead the protest.

Former Minister M. Shivanna, Former MP K. Shivanna and President of Mysuru District Congress Committee B.J. Vijaykumar were among the persons participating in the round table meeting held in Mysuru on Friday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US