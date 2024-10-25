GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Protest against “conspiracy” to unseat Siddaramaiah to be held in Delhi on Nov. 7

Published - October 25, 2024 09:44 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Leaders of various groups representing Ahinda, an acronym for Minorities, Backward Classes and Dalits and other exploited communities will be holding a protest against the BJP-JD(S) combine’s “conspiracy”, to unseat backward class leader Siddaramaiah from the post of Chief Minister in New Delhi on November 7.

A round table meeting convened by Karnataka State Backward Classes Awareness Forum and Ahinda groups at Jaladarshini Guest House in Mysuru on Friday resolved to embark on the Delhi Chalo programme to condemn the use of Central agencies to destabilize the democratically elected Congress government headed by Mr. Siddaramaiah in Karnataka.

The groups decided to draw President Droupadi Murmu’s attention to the issue through the protest and seek her intervention in the matter.

Forum president Shivaram said the protest will be held at Ramlila grounds in Delhi on November 7.

Writers and progressive thinkers including Banjagere Jayaprakash, Dinesh Amin, and Na Diwakar will lead the protest.

Former Minister M. Shivanna, Former MP K. Shivanna and President of Mysuru District Congress Committee B.J. Vijaykumar were among the persons participating in the round table meeting held in Mysuru on Friday.

