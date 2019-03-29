Protest against coalition govt.’s step-motherly attitude

Members of the Hyderabad Karnataka Horata Samiti accused the coalition government of showing step-motherly attitude in implementing Article 371(J) of the Constitution to help develop the backward Hyderabad Karnataka region.

The Horata Samiti, led by its president and former Minister Vaijnath Patil, staged a protest at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Chowk and burnt posters of Minister for Public Works H.D. Revanna and Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah accusing them of neglecting the Hyderabad Karnataka region.

Even after six years of the amendment to the Constitution, the successive governments in the State have failed to remove ambiguities in Article 371(J) for the effective implementation of the provisions providing special status to the region.

The State government deliberately violated the provisions for providing reservation in a recent job notification for recruitment to 870 posts, 570 Assistant Engineer posts and 300 Junior Engineer posts, in the Department of Public Works.

Mr. Patil said that the Horata Samiti would intensify its agitation if the coalition government failed to address regional disparities and implement the Article 371(J) of the Constitution.