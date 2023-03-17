ADVERTISEMENT

Protest against cancellation of graveyard for Dalits

March 17, 2023 07:48 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - Kalaburagi

The Hindu Bureau

The Karnataka State Dalit Sangharsh Samiti State committee staged a protest in Kalaburagi city to protest against the government’s cancellation of graveyard allotted to the Dalit community at Kottan Hipparaga village in Aland taluk of Kalaburagi district.

Samiti State convener Arjun Bhadre in a memorandum addressed to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai stated that the land area of 1.17 acre on survey no. 17 at Kottan Hipparaga village was allotted as separate burial ground for Dalits, and the same was mentioned in records since 2005 to 2023 February. 

Mr. Bhadre alleged that due to the negligence of the district administration, the burial ground meant for Dalit community was registered in the name of Godavari Sanjeevan Patil recently.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The samiti demanded the district administration to repeal its order and the 1.17 acres of land at Kottan Hipparaga in Aland taluk should be reallocated as a graveyard to Dalit community.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US