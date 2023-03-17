Protest against cancellation of graveyard for Dalits

March 17, 2023 07:48 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - Kalaburagi

The Karnataka State Dalit Sangharsh Samiti State committee staged a protest in Kalaburagi city to protest against the government’s cancellation of graveyard allotted to the Dalit community at Kottan Hipparaga village in Aland taluk of Kalaburagi district.

Samiti State convener Arjun Bhadre in a memorandum addressed to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai stated that the land area of 1.17 acre on survey no. 17 at Kottan Hipparaga village was allotted as separate burial ground for Dalits, and the same was mentioned in records since 2005 to 2023 February.

Mr. Bhadre alleged that due to the negligence of the district administration, the burial ground meant for Dalit community was registered in the name of Godavari Sanjeevan Patil recently.

The samiti demanded the district administration to repeal its order and the 1.17 acres of land at Kottan Hipparaga in Aland taluk should be reallocated as a graveyard to Dalit community.