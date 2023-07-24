ADVERTISEMENT

Protest against atrocities on women in Manipur

July 24, 2023 06:22 pm | Updated 06:22 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

A few members of KPRS and AIAWU staging a protest in Kalaburagi on Monday. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

A few activists of Karnataka Prantha Raitha Sangha (KPRS) and All India Agricultural Workers Union (AIAWU) took out a procession and staged a demonstration in Kalaburagi on Monday, condemning the atrocities on women in Manipur.

The agitating activists criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his “silence” over the sustained violence in the north-eastern State and what they said his failure to bring the situation under control.

“Mr. Modi has enough time to react to film stars and celebrities on social media. However, he has no time or interest in reacting to the horrible violence in Manipur. He showed similar disinterest when a Dalit woman was gang-raped at Hathras in Uttar Pradesh. He did not utter a word when women wrestlers were protesting for months seeking action against BJP leader who is said to have sexually harassed them. Mr. Modi continued his legacy of turning a blind eye to the most crucial issues of the country that affect the millions of people,” district president of KPRS Sharanabasappa Mamshetti said at the agitation site.

The agitating activists later submitted a memorandum, addressed to the President, to the office of the Kalaburagi Deputy Commissioner.

