Protest against anti-labour policies

As part of the nationwide campaign against the Centre’s anti-labour, anti-people policies, members of CITU and KPRS held an awareness programme and a protest in Hubballi on Sunday. The campaign is part of the nationwide campaign from July 25 to August 8, which will be followed by nationwide agitation on August 9, the day to commemorate the Quit India movement.

CITU State Secretary K. Mahanthesh alleged that on the pretext of reforms in labour laws, the Union government had brought four labour codes, which would ultimately push workers into the vicious circle of bonded labour. It had already snatched away minimum wages and life security and with allowing prices of essential commodities to skyrocket, the people were being fleeced, he said. He appealed to the people to observe Quit India Movement day by organising protests at taluk and district centres on August 9.

District President of Karnataka Pranta Raita Sangha (KPRS) B.S. Soppin said that although farmers of the country were agitating at Delhi borders for eight months now, the Centre ad totally neglected their rightful demands. The August 9 agitation was being held to support the farmers’ agitation and also to protest against the price rise and anti-labour policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi led BJP government, he said.

District Secretary of CITU Mahesh Pattar said that if agricultural land was handed over to the corporate companies, then the food security of the country would be lost and unemployment would increase. Because of the wrong policies of the Modi Government, the farm sector was facing a great threat, he said.

Leaders of other organizations including Amrut Ijari, B.I. Iligeer, Shivappa Lamani, Gurusiddappa Ambiger, Lalita Hiremath, Anjnana Badiger and others took part in the agitation and awareness campaign.