Protest against alleged scam in Karnataka State Walmiki ST Development Corporation

Members of the Karnataka Scheduled Tribes Valmiki State Youth wing took out a protest in Belagavi on Monday, against the alleged scam in the Karnataka State Walmiki ST Development Corporation.

They walked from Kittur Rani Chennamma Circle shouting slogans against the alleged corruption in the corporation. They marched to the Deputy Commissioner’s office and submitted a memorandum demanding the resignation of leaders and officers who were responsible for the large scale irregularities.

They alleged that some elected members had colluded with officials in the ₹187 crore scam.

The corporation was established for the development of ST communities. The money has been diverted. But the community leaders and swamis are silent. No one is raising his voice. Legislators from the community should leave their positions if they cannot stand by the community, they said.

Mahesh Shigihalli, the leader of the organisation, demanded a CBI probe into the scam. He alleged that in all development corporations, only around 30% of the planned funds were being utilised and there was large scale corruption. “The number of beneficiaries has not increased over the years. The common man has great difficulty availing the benefits,” he said.

Leaders like Mallesh Mulagasi, Rama Pujari, Lagamanna Honnagi, Bhimanna Gannikoppa, Manju Talwar were present