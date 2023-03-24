ADVERTISEMENT

Protest against Addanda Cariappa in Mysuru

March 24, 2023 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Members of Vokkaliga organisations staging a protest against Rangayana Director Addanda Cariappa in Mysuru on Friday. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

Members of various Vokkaliga organisations tried to lay siege to Rangayana in Mysuru on Friday in protest against its Director Addanda Cariappa’s reported remarks against the seer of Adichunchanagiri Mutt Nirmalanandanatha Swami.

The protesters gathered in front of Kalamandira premises and shouted slogans against the Rangayana Director. However, police managed to reach the venue in time to prevent thems from entering the Rangayana premises

The police not only closed all the gates of the premises and prevented their entry into Rangayana, but also took them away in a police vehicle after an altercation.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The members of Vokkaliga organisations have demanded that Mr. Cariappa be removed as the Director Rangayana.

Meanwhile, Mr. Addanda Cariappa, while speaking to reporters, denied that he spoke against the seer. “It is a lie that I spoke against the swamiji”, he said adding that he had a lot of respect for the swamiji.

Mr. Cariappa said he would like to express his regrets if any of his statements had hurt the people and added that he would even apologise to the swamiji.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US