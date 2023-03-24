Protest against Addanda Cariappa in Mysuru

March 24, 2023 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - MYSURU

Members of various Vokkaliga organisations tried to lay siege to Rangayana in Mysuru on Friday in protest against its Director Addanda Cariappa’s reported remarks against the seer of Adichunchanagiri Mutt Nirmalanandanatha Swami.

The protesters gathered in front of Kalamandira premises and shouted slogans against the Rangayana Director. However, police managed to reach the venue in time to prevent thems from entering the Rangayana premises

The police not only closed all the gates of the premises and prevented their entry into Rangayana, but also took them away in a police vehicle after an altercation.

The members of Vokkaliga organisations have demanded that Mr. Cariappa be removed as the Director Rangayana.

Meanwhile, Mr. Addanda Cariappa, while speaking to reporters, denied that he spoke against the seer. “It is a lie that I spoke against the swamiji”, he said adding that he had a lot of respect for the swamiji.

Mr. Cariappa said he would like to express his regrets if any of his statements had hurt the people and added that he would even apologise to the swamiji.