Protest agains Hassan MLA’s remarks

Janata Dal (Secular) leaders have demanded that Hassan MLA Preetham Gowda of the BJP apologise for his “objectionable remarks” against JD(S) leader Bhavani Revanna and her son and Lok Sabha member Prajwal Revanna.

Former Hassan ZP vice-president H.P.Swaroop said at a press conference in Hassan on Wednesday said the BJP MLA had shown disrespect to a woman leader by making such remarks. Such comments were not expected from a person elected by the people. “He should apologise for his mistakes immediately. Otherwise, the JD(S) party would take out a massive protest against the MLA”, he said.

Besides that, a few workers of the party staged a protest in front of the Hemavathi Statue in Hassan against the BJP MLA.

Mr. Preetham Gowda had alleged that Mrs. Bhavani Revanna and Mr. Prajwal Revanna give statements to the media in an ‘inebriated’ mood and that they should be put on alcometer before they address press conferences. He had made this remark in reply to Mrs. Bhavani Revanna’s allegation that Mr. Preetham Gowda’s father, who was an engineer with the Public Works Department, had sought JD(S) leader H.D.Revanna’s favour to get a posting in BBMP.