Protect Muslim girls’ right to education, demands forum  

Members of Bahutva Karnataka, a forum of civil society groups, has demanded protection of the right to education of Muslim girls and women students. Students should be permitted to write their exams wearing hijab and false cases against Muslim students should be withdrawn, the forum demanded.

In a press conference held following the High Court’s order in the hijab case, the forum members said students who have been missing classes and exams must be immediately permitted to attend classes and write their examinations. All efforts must be made to ensure that not a single student loses an academic year, the statement said.

“The court order is likely to have a deep and wide impact on the right to education of Muslim women, thus likely denying them transformational opportunities for advancement in order to lead productive lives with autonomy and dignity. The order will compromise the right to autonomy and choice of Muslim girl students, who will be forced to choose between their right to faith and the right to education resulting in the violation of their fundamental rights guaranteed under the Constitution,” the statement added.

The forum hoped that the Supreme Court will step in to ensure the protection of their fundamental rights. “The ruling and opposition parties must immediately discuss this issue in the Karnataka Legislature and evolve suitable means to ensure the right to education of students of all communities, including Muslim girls,” the statement said. “FIRs must be registered against any person who intimidates or harasses Muslim students or their families,” they said.