‘Protect heritage to get the maximum benefit out of tourism potential’

March 24, 2023 08:48 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Secretary of the Kalyana Karnataka Region Development Board (KKRDB) P. Anirudh Sravan has said that protecting and projecting heritage is the key to tapping tourism potential to the maximum in the region.

Addressing students at a function to inaugurate a short-duration Tourist Guide Training programme at Sharnbasva University here on Friday, Mr. Sravan said that Kalyana Karnataka region has all the potential to be a major tourist attraction in the State.

However, unfortunately, the potential of the region to attract tourists has not been fully tapped so far. The region has a rich historical and cultural legacy and is a major heritage centre.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dotted with monuments and historical evidences across, Kalyana Karnataka region was ruled by the Rashtrakutas, the Chalukyas, the Bahmani dynasty and the Nizam, Mr. Sravan said that the heritage sites, including forts and palaces, and other evidences of the past are not properly maintained or preserved when compared to other regions.

Importance should be accorded on priority basis for preserving and protecting heritage sites to make the region a major tourist attraction, he said.