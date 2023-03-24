ADVERTISEMENT

‘Protect heritage to get the maximum benefit out of tourism potential’

March 24, 2023 08:48 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

KKRDB secretary P. Anirudh Sravan addressing a gathering at a function at the Sharnbasva University in Kalaburagi on Friday. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

Secretary of the Kalyana Karnataka Region Development Board (KKRDB) P. Anirudh Sravan has said that protecting and projecting heritage is the key to tapping tourism potential to the maximum in the region.

Addressing students at a function to inaugurate a short-duration Tourist Guide Training programme at Sharnbasva University here on Friday, Mr. Sravan said that Kalyana Karnataka region has all the potential to be a major tourist attraction in the State.

However, unfortunately, the potential of the region to attract tourists has not been fully tapped so far. The region has a rich historical and cultural legacy and is a major heritage centre.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Dotted with monuments and historical evidences across, Kalyana Karnataka region was ruled by the Rashtrakutas, the Chalukyas, the Bahmani dynasty and the Nizam, Mr. Sravan said that the heritage sites, including forts and palaces, and other evidences of the past are not properly maintained or preserved when compared to other regions.

Importance should be accorded on priority basis for preserving and protecting heritage sites to make the region a major tourist attraction, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US