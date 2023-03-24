HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Protect heritage to get the maximum benefit out of tourism potential’

March 24, 2023 08:48 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau
KKRDB secretary P. Anirudh Sravan addressing a gathering at a function at the Sharnbasva University in Kalaburagi on Friday.

KKRDB secretary P. Anirudh Sravan addressing a gathering at a function at the Sharnbasva University in Kalaburagi on Friday. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

Secretary of the Kalyana Karnataka Region Development Board (KKRDB) P. Anirudh Sravan has said that protecting and projecting heritage is the key to tapping tourism potential to the maximum in the region.

Addressing students at a function to inaugurate a short-duration Tourist Guide Training programme at Sharnbasva University here on Friday, Mr. Sravan said that Kalyana Karnataka region has all the potential to be a major tourist attraction in the State.

However, unfortunately, the potential of the region to attract tourists has not been fully tapped so far. The region has a rich historical and cultural legacy and is a major heritage centre.

Dotted with monuments and historical evidences across, Kalyana Karnataka region was ruled by the Rashtrakutas, the Chalukyas, the Bahmani dynasty and the Nizam, Mr. Sravan said that the heritage sites, including forts and palaces, and other evidences of the past are not properly maintained or preserved when compared to other regions.

Importance should be accorded on priority basis for preserving and protecting heritage sites to make the region a major tourist attraction, he said.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.