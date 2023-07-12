Protect child rights effectively, officers told

July 12, 2023 07:17 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - YADGIR

Protection of children rights should be the duty of everybody, Deputy Commissioner R. Snehal has said.

Chairing a review meeting of the District Children (Welfare) Protection Committee in Yadgir on Wednesday, she said that citizens can call Ph: 9480803600 or 112 and also 1098 (Child Helpline) in case of any emergency related to the protection of children.

“Anybody can dial these helplines seeking help for issues involving children, including child marriage, child labour, beggary, trafficking in children, missing children, resourceless children, street children, migrated children, children with disability, children subjected to atrocity and children with drug addiction,” she said.

The Deputy Commissioner underlined the importance of providing education to every child and said that officers should take initiatives to bring dropouts back to the mainstream. Officers should also search reasons for such dropouts and find out a solution on priority.

She advised the officers to take strict action to prevent child marriage and conduct programmes creating awareness among the general public about the law which prevents child marriage and also punish the law breakers.

Officials informed the meeting that 98 child marriages, 35 in Shahapur, 18 in Shorapur, 32 in Yadgir and 13 in Gurmitkal taluk, during 2021-22 and 75, 24 in Shahapur, 25 in Shorapur, 10 in Yadgir and 16 in Gurmitkal taluk during 2022-23, have been prevented.

Senior Civil Judge and Member secretary of District Legal Service Authority Ravindra Honale, Chief Executive Officer of Zilla Panchayat Garima Panwar, Superintendent of Police C.B. Vedamurthy, Deputy Director of Women and Child Welfare Department Manjunath, District Children Protection Officer Premmurthy and others were present.