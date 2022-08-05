Protean Cloud Services launched at Mysuru Startup summit

A special postal cover being released to mark the launch of Protean Cloud Services in Mysuru on Friday. S. Rajendra Kumar (second from right), Chief Post Master General, Karnataka Circle, Protean’s MD Suresh Sethi (4th from right), Suttur seer Sri Shivaratri Deshikendra Swamiji (5th from right), scionof the erstwhile Mysuru royal family Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Mysore G. Hemantha Kumar are seen. | Photo Credit: SRIRAM MA

Protean eGov Technologies Limited (formerly NSDL e-Governance Infrastructure Limited), launched the Protean Cloud Services, an AI-powered private cloud offering for business enterprises at the Mysuru Startup Pavillion and Conclave here on Friday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi who greeted Protean eGov Technologies Limited in his message said the launch of Protean Cloud Technology will help to leverage technology to meet the growing aspirations of people in rural India.

Mr Suresh Sethi, Managing Director and CEO, Protean eGov Technologies Limited said Protean has been at the forefront of creating digital public infrastructure and developing innovative universal citizen centric e-governance solutions at a population scale.

‘’With cloud hosted technology and infrastructure proving to be suited for high availability, compute and throughput requirements of large scale implementations with mission critical workloads, we are taking a step further in this direction by launching our own Cloud Services’’, said Mr.Sethi.

The company has collaborated with Vigyanlabs Innovations Private Limited, a technology innovator to roll out cloud services in India.

The company said launch of ‘Protean Cloud’ is in synergy with the government’s Atmanirbhar Bharat mission that seeks to enable digital transformation and adoption of homegrown technology solutions in citizen-centric IT-enabled services.

