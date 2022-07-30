Proposed safari in Nagarahole buffer zone draws flak

It will add to the pressure of human-animal conflict, he feels

The government has been urged to drop plans to create a safari in the buffer zone of Nagarahole Tiger Reserve. | Photo Credit: File photo

The proposed safari in the buffer zone of Nagarahole Tiger Reserve likely to commence during the coming winter, has drawn flak from wildlife activist and a former member of the State Wildlife Board Joseph Hoover.

The Forest Department has secured clearance from the Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (Wildlife) besides approval from the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) for the proposed safari which will come up at two places.

It is proposed to have a safari point at Tithimathi in Kodagu on the Hunsur-Gonikoppa route and at Muthur village in the Anechowkur range in Periyapatna taluk of Mysuru district.

This is ostensibly to offset tourist pressure in the core area of Nagarahole but Mr. Hoover has taken exception to it and has urged the government to drop it.

He said the buffer was recently added to the Nagarhole Tiger Reserve, expanding it from 684 sq.km to 847 sq.km and there was already safari facilities to cater to the tourists at Damanakatte leading to Kabini backwaters, Nannachi Gate and Veeranahosahalli Gate. But the department is ambitious to cater to more wildlife-centric tourists and this is an imprudent venture, said Mr.Hoover.

Questioning the need for two more safari points in Nagarahole, Mr.Hoover said man-animal conflicts have been escalating in the region and stated that the locals cultivating the land on the periphery of the tiger reserve, have objected to it.

Considering that tigers, leopards and elephants have been foraging into farmlands virtually every day on the fringes, a safari would add to the pressure and hence it would be prudent on the part of the government to drop the safari in the buffer zone, said Mr.Hoover.

He pointed out that under the Tiger Conservation Plan the government had approved safaris at Nugu wildlife sanctuary and at Gundre range in Bandipur Tiger Reserve but they were shelved due to opposition from the public.

Hence Mr. Hoover said that the government should drop this project as well and set aside the allocated funds to pay regular salaries to temporary forest watchers.

‘’The funds could also be used to purchase state-of-the-art arms and ammunition, including tranqulizer guns, for protection of our flora and fauna’’, he added.