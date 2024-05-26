GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Proposed NRI quota in govt. medical colleges draws flak

Published - May 26, 2024 07:54 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

The proposed move by the State government to introduce an NRI quota in government medical colleges to mobilise resources has drawn flak from the district unit of the All India Democratic Students Organisation (AIDSO).

The Directorate of Medical Education has submitted a proposal in this connection to National Medical Commission and AIDSO has said that this will open the floodgates of privatisation in government medical colleges.

Chandrakala, district secretary of AIDSO said there was opposition to the proposal when it was mooted in 2018 and the present move has also drawn criticism.

She said the fee in government medical colleges was Rs.80,000 per annum and those from the economically weaker section could not afford. By introducing the NRI quota, it will send a pave way for escalation of fee in the government colleges and curtail the seats to the poor but meritorious students of the State, she added.

“AIDSO believes that NRI quota in government institutions is a direct attack on democratic education and will create disparity in campus and those from the economically weaker section will be unable to pursue medical education,” said Ms. Chandrakala.

She said the State government’s excuse that it was to mobilise additional resources would pave way for further increase in fee in medical colleges and affect the meritorious students from the economically weaker section.

