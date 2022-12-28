ADVERTISEMENT

Proposed Karnataka Institutes of Technology to be modelled on IIT-Madras

December 28, 2022 02:45 pm | Updated 02:46 pm IST - Bengaluru

Prof. S. Sadagopan-headed committee will soon submit report on best ways to upgrade seven government engineering colleges to provide quality and IIT-model of technical education

Jayanth R.

A file photo of Government Engineering College in Hassan, which is among the seven institutions identified for upgrading to Karnataka Institute of Technology. | Photo Credit: PRAKASH HASSAN

The proposed Karnataka Institutes of Technology (KITs) will be modelled on the lines of Indian Institute Technology (IIT) Madras. The committee headed by Prof. S. Sadagopan will submit its report to the Karnataka Government soon in this regard. The committee is expected to recommend academic and financial autonomy to the institutions.

In the 2022-23 State budget, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had announced upgradation of seven government engineering colleges as KITs to improve quality and offer the IIT model of technical education. The government has identified engineering colleges in Hassan, Bengaluru, Haveri, K.R. Pet, Ramanagaram, Talakal (Koppal district) and Karwar to be upgraded as KITs.

The government has appointed an expert committee under the chairmanship of Prof. S. Sadagopan to help in the transition. The committee recently visited IIT-Madras to study the infrastructure, technology, teaching method, academic autonomy, financial autonomy, and administration system.

‘KITs should be autonomous institutions like IIT-Madras’

N. Ravichandran, Director of Technical Education and Member-Secretary of the expert committee, told The Hindu, “In our two-day visit to IIT-Madras, we observed well-equipped modern laboratories, computer network, well-stocked technical library, teaching methods using traditional and modern instructional techniques, and infrastructure. We are planning to implement all those in the KITs,” he said.

“IIT-Madras is an autonomous institution. We would like all the KITs to be autonomous institutions with an independent governing body. Therefore, we will recommend academic autonomy and financial autonomy for all these institutions. The report is under preparation. We will submit the report to the government soon,” he said.

