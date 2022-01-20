Proposed job policy will be beneficial to youth: Bommai

The proposed employment policy of the State will be beneficial to the youth and job aspirants, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has said.

At a functionto launch online disbursement of scholarshipsfor students from families of constructionworkers, being implemented by the Karnataka State Building and Other Construction Workers’ Welfare Board, Mr. Bommai said the State Government’s proposed employment policy would improve the life of the youth.

The working class at the lower strata would benefit from the incentives. The scholarship scheme would enable children from construction workers’ families to get a good education, get employment in various sectors, and contribute to the economic development of the State, he said.

“It is the working class which is driving the economy of the country. God resides in the sweat of farmers and the working class,” the Chief Minister said quoting poet Rabindranath Tagore.

“It is important to create awareness about work ethics in society. If the people of a country are prosperous, the country will be prosperous. The State’s economy will grow if the working class is empowered economically. Helping the children of construction workers to get a good education is a noble work,” Mr. Bommai said.