Proposed changes to Land Reforms Act welcomed

KALABURAGI

17 June 2020 22:51 IST

Welcoming the proposed amendment to Karnataka Land Reforms Act, 1961, making a provision to allow others to purchase agricultural land, Hyderabad Karnataka Chamber of Commerce and Industries (HKCCI) said that the move was pro-industry and would boost growth. The industry body also put a set of demands and proposals for further industrial-friendly measures in terms of land use and rapid expansion of industries on unused and barren land.

In a letter to Revenue Minister R. Ashok on Wednesday, Amarnath C. Patil and Shashikanth B. Patil, HKCCI president and secretary, respectively, held that only 2 % of the total land across the country was being utilised for the establishment of industries. They stressed the need for expanding the scope for industries to use barren land which was around 12 %-14 % in the country.

The HKCCI urged the government to hasten the process of land purchase by industries by setting up a time-frame of not more than 30 days for the purchase of agricultural land and its conversion for industries. It also suggested setting up a single-window to deal with the purchase of agricultural land and its conversion for industrial purposes.

