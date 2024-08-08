Proposed amendment to Waqf Act betrays BJP’s mindset, says Siddaramaiah

Describing the proposed amendment to the Waqf Act being introduced by the Centre as unconstitutional, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said here on Thursday that it “betrayed the mindset of the BJP”.

Speaking to media persons, Mr. Siddaramaiah said the Congress and the members of the INDIA bloc believed in the tenets of the Constitution and were opposed to the amendments to the Waqf Act whereas the BJP never believed in secularism. The BJP harboured anger against the minorities and never stood for secularism or social justice. “It is a party known to pursue communal agenda,” Mr. Siddaramaiah added.

The Chief Minister said the law related to Waqf Board was an internal issue pertaining to the minorities and the government’s interference in it was unconstitutional. ‘’It was the BJP which brough a law against religious conversion in Karnataka as also the Act against cow slaughter. We respect the Constitution and have belief in secularism and are firmly opposed to the proposed amendment to the Waqf Act,” he said.