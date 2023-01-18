ADVERTISEMENT

Proposals to open more zoos in Kalyana Karnataka region, says Forest Department

January 18, 2023 03:46 pm | Updated 04:15 pm IST - MYSURU

A zoo has been mooted in the Kalyana-Karnataka region besides a rescue center at Belagavi zoo

One more zoological garden has been proposed in the Kalyana-Karnataka region, which will be established using resources set aside under the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). An animal rescue and rehabilitation centre has also been mooted in Belagavi to cater to the needs of animals rescued in the North Karnataka region.

Disclosing this after inaugurating the National Conference for Zoo Directors, organised jointly by the Central Zoo Authority and the Mysuru Zoo here on Wednesday, Mr Jawaid Akhtar, Additional Chief Secretary, Forest Department, Bengaluru said Karnataka has one of the largest number of zoos in the country, and the small and mini zoos in the State were doing well. The large zoos were supporting them, sparing surplus animals and resources.

Zoos away from urban centres

Among the multiple zoos located in the North Karnataka region, one is in Kalaburagi city while the Hampi zoo in Vijayanagar district is the youngest in the State.

The zoo in Belagavi has seen much development and encouraging footfalls, thanks to its location on a highway. Meanwhile despite being small, the Gadag zoo has won accolades over the way it has transformed itself.

“We have plans to establish more zoos and they need not all be located in a city. They could be set up away from large cities, helping those smaller places attract more visitors. However, funding is crucial for zoos, and that needs to be explored,” Mr. Akhtar said.

Focus on wildlife conservation

Describing Mysuru zoo as the best maintained zoo, he said the concept of a zoo has changed with the emphasis on conservation education. He added that the focus should be on spreading awareness to save wildlife.

Scientific management of zoos is key while complying with the guidelines framed by the CZA. All zoos must comply with these rules, Mr Akhtar said, adding that zoos can help kids understand wildlife better and can dissuade them from gadgets.

