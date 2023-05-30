Proposals invited to bring lapses in recruitment under judicial probe, says Priyank Kharge

May 30, 2023 09:26 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Stating that there has been large-scale corruption in the recruitment process in various departments during the previous BJP-led government, Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Priyank Kharge on Tuesday said that proposals have been invited for investigation to be brought under judicial probe.

Addressing a press conference in Kalaburagi, Mr. Kharge said that the previous BJP government indulged in illegality in appointments in various departments, including KPTCL, and in appointments of assistant professors.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has already raised the issue of illegal recruitment made during the BJP rule. The government will collect details relating to such irregularities in appointments and order a judicial probe, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Kharge said that the State government is looking for alternative sources to generate revenue to cover financial deficit.

He said that the government will draw up a roadmap for economic revival and to increase tax revenues to bring the State’s economy back on track in the next two years. Mr. Kharge urged the Central government to give a fair share of grants due to the State.

Replying to a question, Mr. Kharge said that the State government will discuss the crop loss suffered by farmers due to wilt disease in the region and take a decision to compensate the affected farmers.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.