Proposal to set up wolf sanctuary in Koppal gets approval

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Tuesday chaired a meeting of the State Wildlife Board and approved a proposal to set up a wolf sanctuary spread over 800 acres of forest area at Bankapura-2 reserve in Gangavathi division of Koppal district, Kalyana-Karnataka region. The forest patches falling within Bankapura and Mallapur villages comprise hillocks and thorny vegetation. The Indian grey wolves inhabit the dry grassland region in the Koppal district.
It was decided to declare the Mundige Kere bird sanctuary in Sirsi as Mundige Kere bird sanctuary reserved area.
The board approved a proposal to declare 1,180 hectares in Koppal’s Irakalgat region as bear reserve area. It cleared declaring Handigundi reserved forest in Ramanagaram (4,167.94 hectares) as the bear sanctuary. The Chief Minister approved a proposal declaring the backwaters of Almatti dam in Vijayapura as “Chikkasangama bird reserve area”.
The meeting cleared several projects related to providing drinking water, road connectivity, electricity, and other basic amenities in villages located at different wildlife sanctuaries.
The meeting cleared 17 projects related to providing basic infrastructure to tribals or villagers residing at the adjunct to sanctuaries in the State. It was decided to relocate tribals living inside the Rajiv Gandhi National Park, Nagarahole; and lay concrete road to Kodachadri hills from Kattinahole.
