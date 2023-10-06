HamberMenu
Proposal to set up liquor shops in gram panchayat limits shelved: Karnataka Chief Minister

The government has set the revenue target for Excise Department to ₹36,000 crore in 2023-24

October 06, 2023 06:19 pm | Updated 06:20 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

After some legislators and women groups voiced their dissent, the State government has shelved its proposal to grant licences to set up liquor shops in rural areas.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday announced that the government would not grant licences to set up liquor shops in gram panchayat (GP) limits with more than 3,000 population.

Minister’s proposal

Speaking to reporters at Chitradurga, the Chief Minister said Excise Minister R.B. Timmapur had mooted the proposal to grant licences to establish liquor shops in rural areas. However, the government had decided against implementation of such a proposal, he said. The Minister proposed to grant licence to close to 400 liquor shops across the State.

A couple of days ago, senior Congress MLA B.R. Patil had raised his voice against the State government’s proposal and remarked that “the government should not run with the poor people’s money.” The Opposition parties had also opposed the proposal, saying it makes a mockery of “guarantee” schemes if the money for it comes from liquor sales.

The government has set a revenue target of ₹36,000 crore in 2023-24 for the Excise Department.

