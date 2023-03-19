Proposal to rename road in Bengaluru after late actor Ambareesh

March 19, 2023 01:25 am | Updated 01:25 am IST - Bengaluru

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), the administrative body in charge of civic amenities in the Greater Bengaluru metropolitan area, has sent a proposal to approve the long-pending request to name Race Course Road in the city after actor Ambareesh.

The Kannada film legend and politician had passed away in 2018. His wife, actor-turned-politician Sumalatha Ambareesh, had recently announced support to the BJP and the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as an independent MP from Mandya constituency.

BBMP officials confirmed that a proposal has been sent to Urban Development Department and BBMP Administrator recently to change the name of the stretch from Government Ramnarayan Chellaram College to Maurya Circle and Anand Rao Circle to Ambareesh Road within a week.

While an official said that the request had come from the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce a few months ago, then corporator Umesh Shetty had also proposed at a BBMP council meeting in 2018 that Race Course Road be renamed after Ambareesh. The late actor was passionate about horse racing and had been a popular member of the Bangalore Turf Club.

In February last year, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had laid the foundation for a memorial for Ambareesh at the State-owned Sree Kanteerava Studios in Bengaluru.