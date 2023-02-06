Proposal to regularise services of 12,000 pourakarmikas pending before the govt., says Shivanna

February 06, 2023 08:15 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - MYSURU

There was a proposal before the government to regularise the services of 12,000 pourakarmikas across Karnataka to provide them with job security. This was stated by the Safai Karmachari Commission chairman M. Shivanna in Maddur on Monday, February 6. He said this was in addition to the regularisation of the services of 11,133 pourakarmikas which was completed by the Government.

Mr. Shivanna was reviewing the working conditions of the sanitation workers and pourakarmikas in Mandya district. He said the Commission was bringing pressure on the government to complete the regularisation process at the earliest and would be completed in due course.

He said the Commission along with a few officials recently visited Singapore to apprise itself of the working condition of the sanitation workers and the technology deployed by them and some of it could be adopted to Indian conditions. Mr. Shivanna said the government has rolled out many schemes for the betterment of the socially and economically weaker section of the society besides specific programmes for the pourakarmikas. There is emphasis on the education of the children of the sanitation workers and a new scheme was in the offing to provide site and house to those without a dwelling of their own, Mr. Shivanna added.

The officials were directed to conduct a master health checkup for all the pourakarmikas in the district given the job hazard and their vulnerability to contracting diseases.

Despite the ban on manual scavenging, such incidents are reported frequently and as many as 350 cases have been registered across the State and the guilty have been prosecuted, he added. The officials should ensure that the ban is firmly enforced, said Mr. Shivanna.

The government has also consulted experts for the well-being of the sanitation workers and plan to have uniforms suitable to the weather condition, he added.