Proposal to install fire fighting systems in 13 district hospitals hit due to lack of adequate funds 

In the wake of the recent hospital fire in Delhi, where seven newborns were killed, the focus is again on fire safety. Although the State Health Department has been reinforcing the need for compliance with fire safety measures, official sources said the department’s proposal to install fire fighting systems in 13 district hospitals is awaiting funds from the State government.

ADVERTISEMENT

Based on the findings of a fire audit in 2022-23, the department submitted a proposal to the government for funds for fire fighting systems in 13 hospitals at a cost of ₹6 crore for each. However, sources said in this year’s Budget, only ₹6 crore was allocated, as against the required ₹78 crore.

While new district hospitals in new buildings have fire fighting systems, several others in old buildings lack smoke detectors, hydrants, sprinklers, and other fire safety measures.

ADVERTISEMENT

Safety guidelines

In March this year, following a letter by the Centre to all States on fire safety guidelines, the Health Department directed healthcare facilities to ensure all fire safety measures were in place. Health Commissioner Randeep D. had directed all healthcare facilities to ensure safety guidelines are followed as the threat of fire incidents is high during the summer.

In his letter to the Chief Secretaries of all States, Union Health Secretary Apurva Chandra requested them to direct the State Health Departments and the State Disaster Management Authorities to work closely to ensure all hospitals conduct fire safety and electrical load audits in addition to fire NOC compliance.

Compliance

“We had issued detailed instructions on steps to be taken to ensure fire safety compliance during summer. We will reinforce them and verify them. In the wake of the Delhi fire, an advisory will again be issued to hospitals,” Mr. Randeep said.

“All hospitals, including primary health centres, medical college hospitals, as well as private hospitals, should regularly inspect fire-fighting equipment such as fire extinguishers, hydrants, and alarms,” he said.

Hospitals should establish a maintenance schedule for all fire safety equipment and conduct electrical audits biannually to evaluate the hospital’s power consumption, particularly in high-demand areas like ICUs. Besides, in areas with oxygen tanks or piped oxygen, strict no-smoking policies and controls on heat sources should be implemented. Signage should clearly mark these areas, and staff should be trained on the risks associated with high-oxygen environments, he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.