GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Proposal to consider Tumakuru as ‘Greater Bengaluru’ will be submitted to govt. soon, says Parameshwara

The Home Minister says setting up an airport here would be beneficial

Published - October 18, 2024 09:40 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Home Minister G. Parameshwara on Friday, October 18, said there is a proposal to consider Tumakuru as ‘Greater Bengaluru’. 

Speaking to presspersons in Bengaluru, the Home Minister said: “Several new development projects are being planned for Tumakuru. The city is growing as part of Bengaluru, and there is a proposal to consider it as ‘Greater Bengaluru.’”

Pointing out that Bengaluru has already expanded to Nelamangala and Dobaspet, Mr. Parameshwara said there is also a proposal to extend metro rail to Tumakuru. “In the wake of this, Tumakuru will automatically be an extension of Bengaluru. A formal proposal in this regard will be submitted to the government shortly,” he said.

Airport in Tumakuru?

Asserting that Tumakuru is growing as part of Bengaluru, and setting up an airport here would be beneficial, the Home Minister said, “Asia’s largest industrial area is being developed in Tumakuru on over 20,000 acres. The first and second phases of the project are complete, and 150 industries along with a Japanese Township are coming up. Besides, HAL’s helicopter factory has also started functioning, and more large-scale industries are expected to start their facilities here. Considering all this, establishing an airport in Tumakuru would be ideal.”

Published - October 18, 2024 09:40 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.