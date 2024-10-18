Proposal to consider Tumakuru as ‘Greater Bengaluru’ will be submitted to govt. soon, says Parameshwara

Home Minister G. Parameshwara on Friday, October 18, said there is a proposal to consider Tumakuru as ‘Greater Bengaluru’.

Speaking to presspersons in Bengaluru, the Home Minister said: “Several new development projects are being planned for Tumakuru. The city is growing as part of Bengaluru, and there is a proposal to consider it as ‘Greater Bengaluru.’”

Pointing out that Bengaluru has already expanded to Nelamangala and Dobaspet, Mr. Parameshwara said there is also a proposal to extend metro rail to Tumakuru. “In the wake of this, Tumakuru will automatically be an extension of Bengaluru. A formal proposal in this regard will be submitted to the government shortly,” he said.

Airport in Tumakuru?

Asserting that Tumakuru is growing as part of Bengaluru, and setting up an airport here would be beneficial, the Home Minister said, “Asia’s largest industrial area is being developed in Tumakuru on over 20,000 acres. The first and second phases of the project are complete, and 150 industries along with a Japanese Township are coming up. Besides, HAL’s helicopter factory has also started functioning, and more large-scale industries are expected to start their facilities here. Considering all this, establishing an airport in Tumakuru would be ideal.”